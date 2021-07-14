A synthesized voice was utilized in the narration for this story. Includes audio from Hawaii County Civil Defense. Video courtesy Lynn Beittel, Visionary Video.
VIDEO: Brush Fire Burns In North Hawaiʻi, Closes Kawaihae Road
by Big Island Video News
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The fire, which could be seen from Kamuela View Estates sub-division, was still burning as of early this morning.
Image from video by Lynn Beittel, Visionary Video
(BIVN) – A brush fire lit up the sky in North Hawaiʻi late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, and forced the closure of Kawaihae Road.
The fire was first reported after 9 p.m. Tuesday night between Kawaihae Road and Kohala Upper Road (Highway 250) near the 4 Mile Marker. A Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message at the time reported that the fire had consumed over 100 acres.
Image from video by Lynn Beittel, Visionary Video
Before midnight, the Hawaiʻi Police Department closed Kawaihae Road until further notice from the 60 mile marker at Ohina Street to the 62 mile marker at Kanehoa Place, as fire crews continued to fight the blaze in the area. Residents living in the Kamuela View Estates watched the blaze overnight and were concerned that it may eventually threaten the sub-division.
As of 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, Kawaihae Road was reopened.
