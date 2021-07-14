(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi provided this update on the brush fire in Waimea, as of Wednesday at 11 a.m. HST:

Last night, a brushfire began burning through Ouli Gulch between Kohala Mountain Road and Kawaihae Road near Kamuela View Estates and South Kohala View Estates. The fire started near the 4 mile-marker on Kohala Mountain Road and progressed downhill toward both subdivisions. No evacuations or road closures were necessary as two bulldozers were called in to cut fire breaks. 17 Hawaiʻi Fire Department units responded and worked through the night to contain the fire. Responding units were able to prevent any damage to homes or critical infrastructure.



The fire is currently 200 acres in size, and as of 11:00 this morning, is reported to be 75 percent contained. Crews remain on scene and are currently working to put out hot spots in the burn area. HFD Chopper 1 is also on scene working to extinguish hot spots in inaccessible areas. There are no imminent threats to life or property at this time, and HFD officials are asking the public to remain cautious and drive safely in the area. All roadways remain open.



The County of Hawaiʻi will continue to update residents as HFD works to extinguish the fire.