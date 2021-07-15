(BIVN) – There were 166 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday. Seventeen (17) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with ten (10) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports there are 128 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. The Big Island has seen an average 3.8% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of twelve (12) new cases per day.

“We continue to see an increase in the number of COVID cases on Hawaii Island,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated. “As you gather to enjoy the summer with friends and family you should continue to follow the safe practices of face masks indoors or when social distancing is not possible, distancing, and gathering sizes to help reduce the spread of Coronavirus. Mahalo for your kokua in helping to keep your family and community safe.”

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 38 cases

(Hilo) – 38 cases 96740 (Kona) – 15 cases

(Kona) – 15 cases 96749 (Puna) – 13 cases

The Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo reports six staff test results were received, of which one (1) was positive and five (5) were negative. There were fourteen (14) negative inmate test results received. The Department of Public Safety says the active positive inmate cases remain unchanged at five (5). There are no inmates in the hospital.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,719,982 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 2,251 from July 14th. Health officials say 58.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated.