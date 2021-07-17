(BIVN) – There were 124 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, down from the 147 reported Friday. Twenty (20) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with nine (9) persons hospitalized. There were twenty-seven (27) new cases reported yesterday on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports there are 164 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. The Big Island has seen an average 3.8% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of fifteen (15) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, the area of Hilo is now dark orange, indicating over 50 cases. There are four (4) locations showing over 10 cases.

96720 (Hilo) – 51 cases

(Hilo) – 51 cases 96740 (Kona) – 19 cases

(Kona) – 19 cases 96743 (Kohala) – 12 cases

(Kohala) – 12 cases 96749 (Puna) – 18 cases

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense shared this message on Saturday, which is lengthy compared to previous recent statements:

In the past weeks, Hawaii Island has seen an increase of positive cases. Many of which are associated with travel and not following preventive measures. This increase in the virus demonstrates the importance of following the preventive policies of face coverings, physical distancing, and limiting gatherings. Know that these preventive policies are mandated. Please remember to wash hands frequently and cover your mouth when coughing and sneezing. As you continue to enjoy the summer, within the policies of face coverings, distancing, and gathering, stay healthy by exercise, fresh air, and sunlight. To help stem the increase in cases, Community Testing is scheduled starting Tuesday at Kona Aquatics in Kailua-Kona from 3 PM to 6 PM and Wednesday at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo from 3 PM to 6 PM. The purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible, and in this way, help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. For those who have not been vaccinated, know that by getting vaccinated, you are helping to prevent the spread of this virus.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,723,223 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 2,308 from July 15th. Health officials say 59.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated.