(BIVN) – There were 164 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, up from the 124 reported Saturday. Eighteen (18) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with nine (9) persons hospitalized. There were twenty (20) new cases reported yesterday on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports there are 175 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. The Big Island has seen an average 4.1% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of fifteen (15) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are four (4) locations showing over 10 cases.

96720 (Hilo) – 46 cases

96740 (Kona) – 19 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 11 cases

96749 (Puna) – 18 cases

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense shared this message on Sunday: