This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 18 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Hawaiʻi County officials say community COVID-19 testing will take place in Kona on Tuesday and in Hilo on Wednesday.
(BIVN) – There were 164 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, up from the 124 reported Saturday. Eighteen (18) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with nine (9) persons hospitalized. There were twenty (20) new cases reported yesterday on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports there are 175 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. The Big Island has seen an average 4.1% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of fifteen (15) new cases per day.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are four (4) locations showing over 10 cases.
96720 (Hilo) – 46 cases
96740 (Kona) – 19 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 11 cases
96749 (Puna) – 18 cases
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense shared this message on Sunday:
This increase in the virus demonstrates the importance of following the preventive policies of face coverings, physical distancing, and limiting gatherings. Know that these preventive policies are mandated. Please remember to wash hands frequently and cover your mouth when coughing and sneezing.
To help stem the increase in cases, Community Testing is scheduled starting Tuesday at Kona Aquatics in Kailua-Kona from 3 PM to 6 PM and Wednesday at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo from 3 PM to 6 PM. The purpose of testing is to identify positive cases as early as possible, and in this way, help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
For those who have not been vaccinated, know that by getting vaccinated, you are helping to prevent the spread of this virus and from becoming infected.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Hawaiʻi County officials say community COVID-19 testing will take place in Kona on Tuesday and in Hilo on Wednesday.
(BIVN) – There were 164 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, up from the 124 reported Saturday. Eighteen (18) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with nine (9) persons hospitalized. There were twenty (20) new cases reported yesterday on the Big Island.
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports there are 175 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. The Big Island has seen an average 4.1% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of fifteen (15) new cases per day.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are four (4) locations showing over 10 cases.
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense shared this message on Sunday: