(BIVN) – There were 132 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, up from the 124 reported Saturday. Twenty-one (21) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with eight (8) persons hospitalized. There were eighteen (18) new cases reported yesterday on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports there are 191 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. The Big Island has seen an average 4.1% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of sixteen (16) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now five (5) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, and the Hilo area is back in the red-orange with over 50 cases.

96720 (Hilo) – 54 cases

96740 (Kona) – 26 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 23 cases

96749 (Puna) – 19 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 11 cases

“The number of Coronavirus cases continues to increase on Hawaii Island,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said today. “These cases are both travel related and community spread. The increase in cases demonstrates the importance of following the preventive policies of face coverings, physical distancing, and limiting gathering sizes to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

Community testing will on take place in West Hawaiʻi on Tuesday at Kona Aquatics and in East Hawaiʻi on Wednesday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. Both locations will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the County says, adding that the purpose of testing “is to identify positive cases as early as possible, and in this way, help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,729,885 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 6,662 from July 16th. Health officials say 59.3% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 66% have initiated vaccination.