(BIVN) – Two new animal shelters on Hawaiʻi island will soon open to the public.

The Hawaiʻi Island Humane Society says it will open the Animal Community Center in mauka Kona (78-6767 Mamalahoa Hwy) on Sunday, August 1st, and the Keaʻau shelter (16-873 Keaau Pahoa Hwy) will reopen on Sunday, August 15.

“We are excited about welcoming the community back to our Kona and Keaau campuses,” said HIHS CEO Lauren Nickerson in a news release. “Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic concerns, the Hawaii Island Humane Society will not be doing a ‘grand opening’ but rather a welcoming opportunity for the community to come back to reacquaint themselves with our beautiful facilities, programs and of course, our dedicated staff. Our well cared for animals speak for themselves.”

Both shelters will be open from 10 am to 3 pm. From the Hawaiʻi Island Humane Society:

Guided tours are planned at both facilities and the Hawaii Island Humane Society will have extra adoption counselors on hand to work with families looking for happy pet matches. It is highly recommended that folks looking to adopt start the adoption process online at home. Anyone interested in bringing home a new friend on August 1 from the Animal Community Center in Kona will need to submit an application for review by Tuesday, July 27. If you are not sure if you want to adopt a pet, visit our animals on August 1 and the Hawaii Island Humane Society will work with you on the adoption process and schedule a pick up at a later date.

Animal Community Center Hawaii Island Humane Society is no longer operating out of the Kona shelter facility adjacent to the Kona police station. Animals under the humane society’s care are at the 12-acre Animal Community Center in mauka Kona. The Animal Community Center site includes a Welcome Center, Education Center, Education Amphitheatre, Administration Building, Cat Barn, Doggie Dorms, Adoption Square and Central Bark Dog Parks for both small and large dogs.