(BIVN) – There were 163 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, up from the 100 reported Tuesday. Nine (9) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with eight (8) persons hospitalized. There were fifteen (15) new cases reported yesterday on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says there are 203 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. The Big Island has seen an average 4.3% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of seventeen (17) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 59 cases

96740 (Kona) – 26 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 25 cases

96749 (Puna) – 15 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 12 cases

The County of Hawaiʻi is providing community testing today in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“The number of Coronavirus cases continues to increase on Hawaii Island,” a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message repeated. “These cases are both travel related and community spread. The increase in cases demonstrates the importance of following the preventive policies of face coverings, physical distancing, and limiting gathering sizes to help reduce the spread of the virus.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,733,089 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 1,192 from July 20th. Health officials say 59.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 66% have initiated vaccination.