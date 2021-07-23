(BIVN) – There were 233 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, after 243 new cases were reported Thursday. Thirty-nine (39) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with seven (7) persons hospitalized. There were fifty (50) new cases reported yesterday on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says there are 277 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate over the last two weeks on the Big Island has increased to 5.9%, with an average of twenty-four (24) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 75 cases

(Hilo) – 75 cases 96740 (Kona) – 39 cases

(Kona) – 39 cases 96743 (Kohala) – 47 cases

(Kohala) – 47 cases 96749 (Puna) – 25 cases

(Puna) – 25 cases 96778 (Puna makai) – 17 cases

The State Department of Public Safety says Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo reports 68 inmate test results, two of which were positive and 66 were negative.

“The number of Coronavirus cases continue to increase on Hawaii Island,” a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message repeated. “These cases are both travel and community spread related. The increase in cases demonstrates the importance of following the preventive policies of face coverings, physical distancing, and limiting gatherings to help reduce the spread of this virus.”

The County of Hawaiʻi also says the Department of Health will be offering COVID vaccination at the upcoming community test clinics, scheduled for Tuesdays at Kona Aquatics in Kailua-Kona and on Wednesdays at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. Both COVID vaccination and testing will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., officials say. Pre-registration for testing can be found online.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,739,884 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 59.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 66.2% have initiated vaccination.