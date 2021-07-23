(BIVN) – Waikaʻalulu Gulch Bridge will be closed next week for repairs.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works announced the closure on Friday, and said it will be repairing the bridge, located mauka of Highway 19 on Kalōpā Road, beginning Monday, July 26 until Friday, July 30.

The bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. everyday during that week. The County says motorists will be rerouted to Papalele Road off of Highway 19 during bridge closure hours. The bridge will reopen at the end of each workday.

“The repair work involves the replacement of defective bridge planks,” a Public Works news release stated. “The project is estimated to be completed by Friday, July 30, weather and construction conditions permitting. Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.”