(BIVN) – There were 276 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, an increase from the 258 new cases reported on Saturday. Two news deaths with COVID-19 were also reported.

Sixty-five (65) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with five (5) persons hospitalized. There were forty-four (44) new cases reported yesterday on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says there are 352 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate over the last two weeks on the Big Island has increased to 6.8%, the highest test positivity rate in the State of Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi island has seen an average of thirty-five (35) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Three (3) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 87 cases

(Hilo) – 87 cases 96740 (Kona) – 67 cases

(Kona) – 67 cases 96743 (Kohala) – 57 cases

(Kohala) – 57 cases 96749 (Puna) – 27 cases

(Puna) – 27 cases 96778 (Puna makai) – 21 cases

The County of Hawaiʻi says the Department of Health will be offering COVID vaccination at the upcoming community test clinics, scheduled for Tuesdays at Kona Aquatics in Kailua-Kona and on Wednesdays at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. Both COVID vaccination and testing will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., officials say. Pre-registration for testing can be found online.