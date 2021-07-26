(BIVN) – A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for coastal waters in East Hawaiʻi from Hilo bay, north along the Hāmākua coast, to windward North Kohala.

According to an alert from the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch:

Recent heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

The DOH Clean Water Branch has also maintained the Brown Water Advisory for Hōlualoa Bay in Kona, which has been in place since June 29.