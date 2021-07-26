(BIVN) – There were 163 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, down from the 276 new cases reported on Sunday.

Thirty-four (34) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with five (5) persons hospitalized. There were sixty-five (65) new cases reported yesterday on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says there are 369 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate over the last two weeks on the Big Island has climbed to 7.0%, the highest test positivity rate in the State of Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi island has seen an average of thirty-six (36) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Three (3) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 87 cases

(Hilo) – 87 cases 96740 (Kona) – 82 cases

(Kona) – 82 cases 96743 (Kohala) – 57 cases

(Kohala) – 57 cases 96749 (Puna) – 27 cases

(Puna) – 27 cases 96778 (Puna makai) – 20 cases

The County of Hawaiʻi says the Department of Health will be offering COVID vaccination at the upcoming community test clinics, scheduled for Tuesdays at Kona Aquatics in Kailua-Kona and on Wednesdays at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. Both COVID vaccination and testing will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., officials say.

The County says testing and vaccinations are free to the public for non-travel-related purposes.

“With the rise in COVID-19 positive cases on our island and prevalence of the Delta variant, it is of the utmost importance that we make vaccinations and testing readily available to all those who need them in our county,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth. “The vaccine is the number one stopping force against the virus and the only way that we will be able to protect our friends and family as we begin the return to school, sports, and overall normalcy. Unfortunately, we know that almost all state hospitalizations and deaths have occurred in unvaccinated individuals, and we would like to continue to encourage those who are unvaccinated to consider doing so for the health and safety of us all.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,744,704 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 59.8% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 66.3% have initiated vaccination.