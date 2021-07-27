(BIVN) – The National Park Service has announced a free entrance day at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes and Haleakalā National Parks on August 1. From the NPS:

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes and Haleakalā National Parks have much in common: rare silverswords, nēnē, sacred volcanic summits and even their own specialty license plates. Founded as one park in 1916 and called “Hawaii National Park,” both parks invite the community to celebrate their 105th birthdays on Sunday, August 1 with free entrance.

Although Haleakalā became its own park in 1961, the Maui park and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park enjoy a strong sister-park bond which has strengthened over the years.

“There is a strong feeling of ʻohana between Hawaiʻi Volcanoes and Haleakalā,” said Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh. “Both parks kōkua each other, sharing staff to assist with fires, eruptions, increased visitation or whatever comes up. The only thing that separates us is the ʻAlenuihāhā Channel,” Loh said.

Haleakalā National Park Superintendent Natalie Gates said “From mauka to makai, our island communities have deep connections to these special places. August 1 is a day for us to celebrate both parks with the folks who help us mālama ʻāina.”

Haleakalā and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes also share a non-profit partner, the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association, which operates educational stores in both parks, and will feature special birthday offerings on August 1. Store proceeds support park programs.

Two publications now available online, “Fire on the Rim: the Creation of Hawaii National Park,” and “Gathering on the Rim: People Build a Park,” reveal the fascinating and complex history of Hawaii National park and its philanthropic partners.

The U.S. National Park Service also turns 105 on August 25, another fee-free day for both parks. Additional fee-free days this year are August 4 (the first anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act); September 25 (National Public Lands Day); and November 11 (Veterans Day).