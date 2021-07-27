(BIVN) – There were 162 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, nearly identical to the 163 new cases reported on Monday.

Twenty-seven (27) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with nine (9) persons hospitalized. There were thirty-four (34) new cases reported yesterday on the Big Island, with five (5) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says there are 389 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate over the last two weeks on the Big Island has climbed to 7.1%, the highest test positivity rate in the State of Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi island has seen an average of thirty-eight (38) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Three (3) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 94 cases

(Hilo) – 94 cases 96740 (Kona) – 101 cases

(Kona) – 101 cases 96743 (Kohala) – 54 cases

(Kohala) – 54 cases 96749 (Puna) – 27 cases

(Puna) – 27 cases 96778 (Puna makai) – 19 cases

COVID testing and vaccination is available today at the Kona Aquatics in Kailua-Kona from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. this afternoon. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says pre-registration for testing s available at COVIDFREEHAWAII.com.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,746,867 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 59.8% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 66.4% have initiated vaccination.