(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi’s new Electronic Processing and Inspection Center, or EPIC, opens to the public today.

A County news release says the new system allows users to enter applications for new permits online, track and manage applications, and pay permit fees. New permits will be made available on Thursday, July 29.

According to the Hawaiʻi County website, the EPIC system will help:

Track and manage plan applications and requests, Building and Engineering permit applications received by both departments.

Allow our community members to submit a number of plan applications, engineering grading, grubbing, and stock piling permit applications, as well as building permit applications online.

Accept electronic plans for approval which will allow for multiple approving agencies to review the plans concurrently. And once a building permit is issued, contractors will be able to request inspections and view the results of the inspections online.

Improve transparency, our customers will be able to track the application’s progress as it is going through the approval process online. Support credit card and electronic check payments online

Gradually working to support our customers so that they will no longer need to come to our offices to perform business with our departments.

Register for our new permitting system at: County of Hawaiʻi’s Electronic Processing & Information Center (EPIC)

From the County of Hawaiʻi: