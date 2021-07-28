Hawaiʻi County EPIC Online Permit System Goes Live
by Big Island Video News
HAWAII ISLAND - Users will now be able to enter applications for new permits online, track and manage applications, and pay permit fees.
(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi’s new Electronic Processing and Inspection Center, or EPIC, opens to the public today.
A County news release says the new system allows users to enter applications for new permits online, track and manage applications, and pay permit fees. New permits will be made available on Thursday, July 29.
Track and manage plan applications and requests, Building and Engineering permit applications received by both departments.
Allow our community members to submit a number of plan applications, engineering grading, grubbing, and stock piling permit applications, as well as building permit applications online.
Accept electronic plans for approval which will allow for multiple approving agencies to review the plans concurrently. And once a building permit is issued, contractors will be able to request inspections and view the results of the inspections online.
Improve transparency, our customers will be able to track the application’s progress as it is going through the approval process online. Support credit card and electronic check payments online
Gradually working to support our customers so that they will no longer need to come to our offices to perform business with our departments.
The EPIC system improves transparency and streamlines the application and approval process, allowing multiple approving agencies to review plans concurrently. In addition, once a building permit is issued, contractors can request inspections and view the results of the inspections online.
Directors Ikaika Rodenhurst and Zendo Kern will host a free educational webinar on Wednesday, August 4, to provide an in-depth review of the system. The webinar will be open to all members of the public.
To register for the free webinar or find how-to videos and answers to common questions, visit dpw.hawaiicounty.gov and click on the EPIC link.
The County of Hawaiʻi would like to thank the community in advance as we continue to work towards improvements to serve you better.
According to the Hawaiʻi County website, the EPIC system will help:
From the County of Hawaiʻi: