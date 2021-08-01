(BIVN) – There were 452 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. There were 485 new cases reported on Saturday.

There were no new deaths reported today.

Ninety-nine (99) new cases were identified today on Hawaiʻi island. There were one hundred one (101) new cases reported yesterday on the Big Island, with twelve (12) persons hospitalized.

There have been 684 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island in the past two weeks. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days is up to 7.4%, which remains the highest test positivity rate in the State of Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi island has seen a 14-day average of sixty-two (62) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are eleven (11) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are now showing over 50 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 166 cases

96740 (Kona) – 172 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 65 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 20 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 26 cases

96755 (N. Kohala) – 27 cases

96719 (N. Kohala) – 15 cases

96749 (Puna) – 66 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 29 cases

96750 (Kona) – 18 cases

96704/96726 (South Kona) – 13 cases

“During this spike in Covid cases, more than ever, we need to come together as a community, slow the spread of this virus, and do the best we can,” a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense radio message stated. “Doing your part, protects yourself, your family, your friends, and your community. If you do not feel well, suspect you may have been exposed, or are positive for Covid, stay at home, avoid contact with others, and seek medical care.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,754,554 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 60.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 66.8% have initiated vaccination.