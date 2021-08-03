(BIVN) – The South Kohala / Mana Road brushfire is 75% percent contained, emergency officials say.

According to a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post from Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth, the brushfire “has been downgraded from an emergency situation to a normal fire operation.”

“Crews remain on scene,” Roth wrote. “There are no longer threats to life and property and ALL roadways are open in both directions.”

“Our office is headed out to perform damage assessments this afternoon and will provide more information as we know more,” the mayor said.

The runaway fire, first reported on Mana Road near Parker Ranch land around 10:45 a.m. Friday morning, grew to about 40,000 acres in size, fanned by gusty winds and dry conditions. Residents living in Puʻukapu, Waikiʻi, and Waikoloa had to be evacuated.

As of now, there are no evacuation orders in place and all public roads are open to traffic in all directions.

Today, the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency shared this information from FEMA: