Photo taken on the Saddle Road around 10 a.m. Tuesday, courtesy Lynn Beittel.
Hawaiʻi Brush Fire Is 75% Contained, Officials Say
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - FEMA has approved a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) for the 40,000-acre fire.
Photo taken on the Saddle Road around 10 a.m. Tuesday, courtesy Lynn Beittel.
(BIVN) – The South Kohala / Mana Road brushfire is 75% percent contained, emergency officials say.
According to a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post from Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth, the brushfire “has been downgraded from an emergency situation to a normal fire operation.”
“Crews remain on scene,” Roth wrote. “There are no longer threats to life and property and ALL roadways are open in both directions.”
“Our office is headed out to perform damage assessments this afternoon and will provide more information as we know more,” the mayor said.
The runaway fire, first reported on Mana Road near Parker Ranch land around 10:45 a.m. Friday morning, grew to about 40,000 acres in size, fanned by gusty winds and dry conditions. Residents living in Puʻukapu, Waikiʻi, and Waikoloa had to be evacuated.
As of now, there are no evacuation orders in place and all public roads are open to traffic in all directions.
Today, the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency shared this information from FEMA:
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to assist the state of Hawaii in combating the Mana Road Fire burning in Hawaii County.
On Aug. 1, the state of Hawaii submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) for the Mana Road Fire. At the time of the request, the fire threatened approximately 140 homes in and around Puukapu Hawaiian Homeland and Waikii Ranch with a combined population of 560. The fire started on July 30 and had burned 14,000 acres of state and private land. The county issued mandatory evacuation orders for 440 residents.
The FEMA regional administrator approved the state’s request on Aug. 1, as the fire threatened to become a major incident.
FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to cause major disasters. Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - FEMA has approved a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) for the 40,000-acre fire.
Photo taken on the Saddle Road around 10 a.m. Tuesday, courtesy Lynn Beittel.
(BIVN) – The South Kohala / Mana Road brushfire is 75% percent contained, emergency officials say.
According to a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post from Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth, the brushfire “has been downgraded from an emergency situation to a normal fire operation.”
“Crews remain on scene,” Roth wrote. “There are no longer threats to life and property and ALL roadways are open in both directions.”
“Our office is headed out to perform damage assessments this afternoon and will provide more information as we know more,” the mayor said.
The runaway fire, first reported on Mana Road near Parker Ranch land around 10:45 a.m. Friday morning, grew to about 40,000 acres in size, fanned by gusty winds and dry conditions. Residents living in Puʻukapu, Waikiʻi, and Waikoloa had to be evacuated.
As of now, there are no evacuation orders in place and all public roads are open to traffic in all directions.
Today, the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency shared this information from FEMA: