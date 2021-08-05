(BIVN) – There were 655 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, a big increase from the 346 new cases identified the day before. It is reported to be the highest single-day total since pandemic began. No new deaths were reported.

There were one hundred thirty-one (131) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island on Thursday, more than double the sixty-three (63) cases reported yesterday. The number of persons hospitalized held at twenty-one (21), according to Hawaiʻi County.

Health officials are currently monitoring 920 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days has jumped up to 8.3%, and remains the highest test positivity rate in the State of Hawaiʻi. The Big Island has seen a 14-day average of eighty-nine (89) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now fifteen (15) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) over 200 new cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 228 cases

(Hilo) – 228 cases 96740 (Kona) – 247 cases

(Kona) – 247 cases 96743 (Kohala) – 62 cases

(Kohala) – 62 cases 96738 (S. Kohala) – 29 cases

(S. Kohala) – 29 cases 96727 (Hāmākua) – 30 cases

(Hāmākua) – 30 cases 96755 (N. Kohala) – 50 cases

(N. Kohala) – 50 cases 96719 (N. Kohala) – 19 cases

(N. Kohala) – 19 cases 96749 (Puna) – 76 cases

(Puna) – 76 cases 96760 (Puna mauka) – 11 cases

(Puna mauka) – 11 cases 96771 (Puna mauka) – 14 cases

(Puna mauka) – 14 cases 96778 (Puna makai) – 41 cases

(Puna makai) – 41 cases 96725 (Kona) – 11 cases

(Kona) – 11 cases 96750 (Kona) – 23 cases

(Kona) – 23 cases 96704/96726 (South Kona) – 17 cases

“The Department of Health has determined that the County of Hawaii has reached community spread of Coronavirus,” a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message repeated today. “This means that you may be exposed to Coronavirus whenever you leave your home. Please protect yourself when you are out by following the safe practices of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gathering sizes. Please stay at home if you are not feeling well.”

There is community testing on Saturday at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vaccinations will also be available, officials say.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,771,301 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 60.5% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 67.6% have initiated vaccination.