This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 131 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The State of Hawaiʻi is reporting 655 new COVID cases today, said to be highest single-day total since pandemic began.
(BIVN) – There were 655 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, a big increase from the 346 new cases identified the day before. It is reported to be the highest single-day total since pandemic began. No new deaths were reported.
There were one hundred thirty-one (131) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island on Thursday, more than double the sixty-three (63) cases reported yesterday. The number of persons hospitalized held at twenty-one (21), according to Hawaiʻi County.
Health officials are currently monitoring 920 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days has jumped up to 8.3%, and remains the highest test positivity rate in the State of Hawaiʻi. The Big Island has seen a 14-day average of eighty-nine (89) new cases per day.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now fifteen (15) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) over 200 new cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 228 cases
96740 (Kona) – 247 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 62 cases
96738 (S. Kohala) – 29 cases
96727 (Hāmākua) – 30 cases
96755 (N. Kohala) – 50 cases
96719 (N. Kohala) – 19 cases
96749 (Puna) – 76 cases
96760 (Puna mauka) – 11 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 14 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 41 cases
96725 (Kona) – 11 cases
96750 (Kona) – 23 cases
96704/96726 (South Kona) – 17 cases
“The Department of Health has determined that the County of Hawaii has reached community spread of Coronavirus,” a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message repeated today. “This means that you may be exposed to Coronavirus whenever you leave your home. Please protect yourself when you are out by following the safe practices of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gathering sizes. Please stay at home if you are not feeling well.”
There is community testing on Saturday at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vaccinations will also be available, officials say.
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,771,301 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 60.5% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 67.6% have initiated vaccination.
