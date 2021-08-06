(BIVN) – 58 vehicles were removed from Hawaiian Ocean View Estates last month, during Hawaiʻi County’s first Rural Area Junk Vehicle Collection event.

In a Thursday news release, the County of Hawaiʻi reported on the event held on July 17-18, which was organized under the Derelict and Abandoned Vehicle (DAV) Section. From the news release:

These events are intended to make disposal of unwanted vehicles from private properties more accessible and convenient to the community by reducing the distance residents needed to travel for disposal of their junk vehicles.

Fifty-eight junk vehicles were successfully removed from HOVE parcels during this event. All the vehicles collected are being transported to the County’s contracted recycling/disposal facility. The drop-off site was located within the HOVE subdivision.

The DAV Section also teamed up with the County’s Vehicle Registration and Licensing (VRL) Section at the HOVE Community Center so that residents could pre-register at two pop-up events and junk their title for disposal. The pop-up events were held for the convenience of our rural residents understanding the challenges of long-distance travel to Hilo or Kailua-Kona to junk their vehicle titles.

The County would like to thank the residents of HOVE, the Ocean View Community Association, Council Chair Maile David, all the County employees involved in this event, and the various Ka‘ū towing companies for making this a positive and successful event. Please visit our hawaiizerowaste.org website and register for Solid Waste Notifications (via email or text).