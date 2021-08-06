(BIVN) – Although an emergency proclamation signed by Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige put an end to the state moratorium on evictions, new federal guidance will extend to almost the entire State of Hawaiʻi.

“For all Hawaii tenants and landlords: We have now confirmed twice with the CDC that the new federal eviction moratorium applies to ALL counties across the state of Hawaii,” tweeted U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi) on Friday morning, the day after the governor’s proclamation announcement.

The State of Hawaiʻi followed up with a news release Friday afternoon, saying that Governor Ige received guidance from the Centers for Disease Control that the Eviction Order issued by the CDC on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 currently applies to almost the entire State of Hawaiʻi.

The State wrote that the counties of Hawaiʻi, Maui, Kauaʻi and the City and County of Honolulu have either substantial or high community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 according to the CDC map (posted below). Only Kalawao County, essentially Kalaupapa, has a low level of transmission.

According the State of Hawaiʻi: