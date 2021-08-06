(BIVN) – There were 628 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday. 655 cases were identified on Thursday. Two (2) new deaths were reported statewide.

There were one hundred ten (110) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island on Friday. There were one hundred thirty-one (131) cases reported yesterday.

There were twenty-five (25) persons hospitalized today on the Big Island, according to Hawaiʻi County. That number is up from the twenty-one (21) hospitalizations reported on Thursday.

Health officials are currently monitoring 986 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days has gone down to 8.0%, which remains the highest test positivity rate in the State of Hawaiʻi. The Big Island has seen a 14-day average of eighty-nine (89) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now fourteen (14) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Five (5) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 200 new cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 253 cases

96740 (Kona) – 268 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 55 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 35 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 34 cases

96755 (N. Kohala) – 53 cases

96719 (N. Kohala) – 18 cases

96749 (Puna) – 70 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 15 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 45 cases

96725 (Kona) – 18 cases

96750 (Kona) – 27 cases

(Kona) – 27 cases 96704/96726 (South Kona) – 19 cases

There is community testing on Saturday at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Testing will be available each Monday and Thursday through August at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo and Tuesday at the Kona Aquatics Center,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,774,560 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 60.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 67.8% have initiated vaccination.