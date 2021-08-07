(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi alerted “all interested restaurateurs” on Friday about an opportunity to run the food and beverage concession at the Hilo Municipal Golf Course clubhouse facility.

From the County news release:

The Department of Parks and Recreation invites all interested restaurateurs to explore the opportunity to lease and manage their own food and beverage services operation at the Hilo Municipal Golf Course clubhouse facility.

The lease is for an initial period of six (6) years, beginning January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2027, with future options for two additional two-year extensions. In addition, the lease affords the winning bidder the exclusive right to provide food and beverage services at the Hilo Municipal Golf Course.

The restaurant’s main dining area is in excess of 2,400 square feet and allows for a maximum occupancy of 163 persons. The lease includes managing the current multi-purpose room, which is also over 2,400 sf and has a maximum occupancy of 162 persons. In addition to the 800 sf kitchen, the lease includes a deck area for outdoor seating, an office, several storage areas, and shared use of the golf course’s restroom facilities and parking lot.

This facility comes with great potential in the form of direct access to the many golfers that patronize the County’s golf course, it’s a very new and grand facility that offers beautiful vistas over the course, and it is uniquely situated in the middle of the large residential area of Waiākea Uka in Hilo.

“Due to the tremendous opportunity this lease presents for a local restaurateur as well as our golfers and nearby residents seeking dining options, we want to ensure the maximum possible competition by spreading news of this bid to as many prospective businesses as we can,” said Maurice Messina, the Director of Parks and Recreation.

“Through this open, competitive process, we hope to provide the best possible food and beverage concession for the public with high-quality service and a wide variety of menu choices over the next 6-10 years,” Messina said.

Interested businesses and persons may view all of the pertinent bid documents and requirements online by registering with Public Purchase™, the County’s free e-Procurement bidding and vendor management system. Interested vendors must submit their intent to bid by 2:00 p.m. on August 26, 2021, and final bids must be submitted by 2:00 p.m. on September 7, 2021.

For more information on operations at the golf course or to schedule a visit of the concession’s areas, interested parties may contact Troy Tamiya, Hilo Municipal Golf Course Administrator, at 959-7711.

For more information on the terms of the bid, requirements of bidders, or assistance with registering for Public Purchase™, interested parties may visit hawaiicounty.gov or call the County’s Purchasing Division at (808) 961-8231.