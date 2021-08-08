(BIVN) – There were 643 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday. 615 cases were identified on Saturday.

No new deaths were reported statewide.

Today, there were one hundred eighteen (118) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island. There were one hundred one (101) cases reported yesterday.

There were twenty-eight (28) persons hospitalized today on the Big Island, according to Hawaiʻi County, the same number of hospitalizations reported on Saturday.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,094 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days is at 7.7%. The Big Island has seen a 14-day average of ninety-two (92) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are fifteen (15) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Six (6) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 200 new cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 287 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Testing will be available each Monday and Thursday through August at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo and Tuesday at the Kona Aquatics Center, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,774,560 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 60.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 67.8% have initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 57% have completed vaccination.