(BIVN) – There were 437 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, down from the 643 cases identified on Sunday.

One (1) new death with COVID was reported, statewide.

Today, there were sixty-seven (67) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island. There were one hundred eighteen (118) cases reported yesterday.

There were twenty-eight (28) persons hospitalized today on the Big Island, according to Hawaiʻi County, the same number of hospitalizations reported on Saturday and Sunday.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,124 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days is up to 8.0%, tied with Honolulu County for the highest rate in the state. The Big Island has seen a 14-day average of ninety (90) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are fifteen (15) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Seven (7) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 200 new cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 298 cases

96740 (Kona) – 283 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 60 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 51 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 47 cases

96773* (N. Hilo) – 11 cases

96755 (N. Kohala) – 62 cases

96719 (N. Kohala) – 22 cases

96749 (Puna) – 74 cases

96760 (Puna) – 13 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 21 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 58 cases

96725 (Kona) – 19 cases

96750 (Kona) – 30 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 25 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Testing will be available each Monday and Thursday through August at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo and Tuesday at the Kona Aquatics Center, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,784,678 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 60.8% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 68.3% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 57% has completed vaccination.