(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi Mass Transit Agency announced on Monday that the Kona Trolley is now operational.

From the County news release:

In partnership with Kailua-Kona businesses, the County of Hawaiʻi Mass Transit Agency has re-launched the Kona Trolley route as Hele-On Route 201. The new route operates between Kona Commons to Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa, seven days a week between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., every 60 minutes.

The Kona Trolley is the hassle-free way to explore the Aliʻi Drive and its shopping, restaurants, beaches, and other attractions. The vehicle used is an open-air trolley that serves trolley stops along the route, which are identified by a Kona Trolley or Hele-On bus stop sign. In addition, passengers can flag the trolley at a safe location.

This route serves the Kona Brewing Company, Kona Coast Shopping Center, Kailua Pier, Coconut Grove Marketplace, Lanihau Center, Kona Inn Shopping Center, Royal Kona Resort, Royal Sea Cliff, Kona by the Sea, Kona Bali Kai, Magic Sands Beach, Kahaluu Beach Park, Keauhou Shopping Center, Kona Country Club, and Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa.

As part of the Hele-On transit system, the route charges a $2.00 general fare with a $1.00 discount fare one-way for seniors, students, and persons with disabilities. In addition, there are 10-ride tickets and monthly passes available for sale.

The implementation of this route is one of the many elements of the Transit and Multi-Modal Transportation Master Plan that the County Council adopted in August 2018. Additional elements, including route changes, will be implemented in September 2020.

This private-public partnership route is funded by Kailua Village Business Improvement District, Kona Commons, Kona Marketplace, Coconut Grove Marketplace, Sheraton Kona Resort and Spa, Keauhou Shopping Center, Kona Brewing Company, Target, Kona Coast Shopping Center, HIS, Lanihau Marketplace, and the County of Hawaiʻi. The route is operated by Roberts Hawaiʻi as part of the contract to operate the Hele-On transit system.