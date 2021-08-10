(BIVN) – There were 436 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday. There were 437 cases reported on Monday.

Today, there were seventy-six (76) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island. There were sixty-seven (67) cases reported yesterday.

There were twenty-five (25) persons hospitalized today on the Big Island, according to Hawaiʻi County. There were twenty-eight (28) persons hospitalized on Monday.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,174 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days is up to 7.8%, and there has been a 14-day average of ninety-two (92) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are fourteen (14) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Seven (7) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 200 new cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 309 cases

(Hilo) – 309 cases 96740 (Kona) – 282 cases

(Kona) – 282 cases 96743 (Kohala) – 62 cases

(Kohala) – 62 cases 96738 (S. Kohala) – 58 cases

(S. Kohala) – 58 cases 96727 (Hāmākua) – 49 cases

(Hāmākua) – 49 cases 96755 (N. Kohala) – 64 cases

(N. Kohala) – 64 cases 96719 (N. Kohala) – 24 cases

(N. Kohala) – 24 cases 96749 (Puna) – 84 cases

(Puna) – 84 cases 96760 (Puna) – 13 cases

(Puna) – 13 cases 96771 (Puna mauka) – 23 cases

(Puna mauka) – 23 cases 96778 (Puna makai) – 62 cases

(Puna makai) – 62 cases 96725 (Kona) – 20 cases

(Kona) – 20 cases 96750 (Kona) – 30 cases

(Kona) – 30 cases 96704* (South Kona) – 27 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

“Testing will be available through August on Mondays and Thursdays at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo and Tuesdays at the Kona Aquatics Center from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says. “Know that should you elect to be tested, you will be required to quarantine until cleared by a negative result. If you are positive the test provider will be contacting you to continue isolation. If you have questions please contact your primary care physician or the Department of Health.”

“The Department of Health has determined that the County of Hawaii has reached community spread of Coronavirus,” the civil defense message stated. “This means that you may be exposed to Coronavirus whenever you leave your home. As a result and to help slow the spread of coronavirus, you are requested to limit all your activity to essential only. Please protect yourself and your family when you are out by following the safe practices of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gathering sizes. Please stay at home if you are not feeling well.”

UPDATE – Governor David Ige is planning to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., where he and the four Hawaiʻi County mayors are expected to give an update on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,787,386 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 60.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 68.4% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 57% has completed vaccination.