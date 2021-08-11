(BIVN) – A 10-acre wildland fire was reported Wednesday evening at the 48.5-mile marker of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

“The Hawaiʻi Fire Department and the Pōhakuloa Fire Department are working to combat a wildland fire at the 48.5-mile marker of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Highway 200,” a County news release stated. “The area is approximately ten acres in size. Sixty percent of the fire is contained at this time. Motorists in the area are asked to proceed with caution, as there are no road closures at this time.”

The small brushfire was reported to be in the Keamuku Maneuver Area, according to a Facebook post from the Pohakuloa Training Area.

“Hawaii County Fire and Pohakuloa fire departments extinguished the fire and pre-positioned heavy equipment just in case,” the PTA post reported. “Thanks to the team of first responders for jumping into action and stopping a potentially dangerous situation.”

The County of Hawaiʻi says it will continue to provide updates to residents as the situation progresses.