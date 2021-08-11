(BIVN) – There were 472 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, with two (2) new deaths. There were 436 cases reported on Tuesday. However, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health says today’s count is a partial count. “The electronic laboratory reporting system was interrupted for approximately 20 hours on Monday, August 9 and Tuesday, August 10,” a DOH message stated. “As a result of this interruption, there is a delay in the reporting of an unknown number of cases. The electronic laboratory reporting system is back online and the Department of Health anticipates all delayed test results will be reported in the case counts Thursday and Friday.” (dates corrected)

Today, there were seventy-nine (79) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island. There were seventy-six (76) cases reported yesterday.

There were twenty-four (24) persons hospitalized today on the Big Island, according to Hawaiʻi County officials. There were twenty-five (25) persons hospitalized on Tuesday.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,239 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days is up to 7.8%, and there has been a 14-day average of ninety-two (92) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are fourteen (14) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Seven (7) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 322 cases

(Hilo) – 322 cases 96740 (Kona) – 306 cases

(Kona) – 306 cases 96743 (Kohala) – 63 cases

(Kohala) – 63 cases 96738 (S. Kohala) – 61 cases

(S. Kohala) – 61 cases 96727 (Hāmākua) – 48 cases

(Hāmākua) – 48 cases 96755 (N. Kohala) – 69 cases

(N. Kohala) – 69 cases 96719 (N. Kohala) – 24 cases

(N. Kohala) – 24 cases 96749 (Puna) – 90 cases

(Puna) – 90 cases 96760 (Puna) – 14 cases

(Puna) – 14 cases 96771 (Puna mauka) – 27 cases

(Puna mauka) – 27 cases 96778 (Puna makai) – 63 cases

(Puna makai) – 63 cases 96725 (Kona) – 20 cases

(Kona) – 20 cases 96750 (Kona) – 37 cases

(Kona) – 37 cases 96704* (South Kona) – 25 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

“Testing will be available through August on Mondays and Thursdays at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo and Tuesdays at the Kona Aquatics Center from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says. “Should you elect to be tested, you will be required to quarantine until cleared by a negative test result. If you have a positive test, the test provider will be contact you to continue isolation. If you have questions please contact your primary care physician or the Department of Health.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,790,017 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 61% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 68.5% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 57% has completed vaccination.