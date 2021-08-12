(BIVN) – There were 549 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 472 cases reported on Wednesday.

There was one (1) death reported on Oʻahu: a hospitalized male in his thirties with underlying conditions.

The State Department of Health reported the daily COVID-19 case count at 9 a.m. today, instead of at noon. “As the pandemic evolves, this change will ensure the public has timely and accurate information that is verified by DOH’s team of data scientists and epidemiologists,” the health department said.

Today, there were one hundred twenty-two (122) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island. There were seventy-nine (79) cases reported yesterday.

There were twenty-four (24) persons hospitalized today on the Big Island, according to Hawaiʻi County officials.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,301 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days is 7.4%, and there has been a 14-day average of ninety-four (94) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are fifteen (15) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Seven (7) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 340 cases

96740 (Kona) – 335 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 64 cases

96719 (N. Kohala) – 20 cases

96773* (N. Hilo) – 11 cases

96760 (Puna) – 16 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 62 cases

96750 (Kona) – 34 cases

(Kona) – 34 cases 96704* (South Kona) – 26 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County officials say testing will be available through August on Mondays and Thursdays at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo and Tuesdays at the Kona Aquatics Center from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,793,464 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 61.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 68.7% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 58% has completed vaccination.