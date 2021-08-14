(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense provided a brush fire update on Saturday evening, reporting that the blaze has consumed approximately 320 acres and is 75% contained.

As a result of the fire, the Daniel K. Inouye Highway will remain closed “though tonight from the Old Saddle Road junction near the 42 Mile Marker to the Highway 190 junction,” emergency officials said.

“Please continue to use Old Saddle Road as a detour,” civil defense stated.

The 4 p.m. alert message reported that the “Hawaii Fire Department, PTA, and DOFAW fire personnel continue to fight the brush fire between the 46 and 48 Mile Markers of Daniel K. Inouye Highway.”

Conditions remain dry and windy, officials said. Crews will remain on scene through tonight.

Civil defense expects to issue its next update on the fire on Sunday morning.