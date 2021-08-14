This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 134 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Health officials say they are currently monitoring 1,364 active cases on Hawaiʻi island.
(BIVN) – There were 791 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, down from the 1,167 cases reported on Friday.
There was one (1) death reported today, as well.
Today, there were one hundred thirty-four (134) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the one hundred fifty-one (151) cases reported yesterday.
There were twenty-five (25) persons hospitalized today on the Big Island, according to the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency tally. Yesterday, that number was reported to be twenty-seven (27).
Health officials are currently monitoring 1,364 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days is 7.6%, and there has been a 14-day average of one hundred (104) new cases per day.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are fifteen (15) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Seven (7) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 351 cases
96740 (Kona) – 365 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 74 cases
96738 (S. Kohala) – 73 cases
96755 (N. Kohala) – 56 cases
96719 (N. Kohala) – 20 cases
96727 (Hāmākua) – 50 cases
96773* (N. Hilo) – 13 cases
96749 (Puna) – 96 cases
96760 (Puna) – 14 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 37 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 63 cases
96725 (Kona) – 31 cases
96750 (Kona) – 31 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 33 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
The County of Hawaiʻi says COVID testing through August will be on Mondays and Thursdays at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo and Tuesdays at the Kona Aquatics Center from 12 to 5pm. “Depending on demand, gates may close sooner,” civil defense said. “Should you elect to be tested, you will be required to quarantine until cleared by a negative test result. If you have a positive test, the test provider will be contact you. You will need to isolate until recovered. If you have questions please contact your primary care physician or the Department of Health.”
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Health officials say they are currently monitoring 1,364 active cases on Hawaiʻi island.
(BIVN) – There were 791 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, down from the 1,167 cases reported on Friday.
There was one (1) death reported today, as well.
Today, there were one hundred thirty-four (134) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the one hundred fifty-one (151) cases reported yesterday.
There were twenty-five (25) persons hospitalized today on the Big Island, according to the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency tally. Yesterday, that number was reported to be twenty-seven (27).
Health officials are currently monitoring 1,364 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days is 7.6%, and there has been a 14-day average of one hundred (104) new cases per day.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are fifteen (15) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Seven (7) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days.
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
The County of Hawaiʻi says COVID testing through August will be on Mondays and Thursdays at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo and Tuesdays at the Kona Aquatics Center from 12 to 5pm. “Depending on demand, gates may close sooner,” civil defense said. “Should you elect to be tested, you will be required to quarantine until cleared by a negative test result. If you have a positive test, the test provider will be contact you. You will need to isolate until recovered. If you have questions please contact your primary care physician or the Department of Health.”