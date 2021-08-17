(BIVN) – There were 460 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down from the 539 cases identified on Monday. There were no new COVID-related deaths reported state-wide.

Today, there were eighty-four (84) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, up slightly from the eighty (80) cases reported yesterday.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,431 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days is 7.4%, and there has been a 14-day average of one hundred ten (110) new cases per day.

According to the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, there were thirty-two (32) persons hospitalized today on the Big Island, a 3.28% increase in the number of hospitalizations compared to the previous report of thirty-one (31).

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are fifteen (15) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Six (6) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 372 cases

(Hilo) – 372 cases 96740 (Kona) – 371 cases

(Kona) – 371 cases 96743 (Kohala) – 90 cases

(Kohala) – 90 cases 96738 (S. Kohala) – 83 cases

(S. Kohala) – 83 cases 96755 (N. Kohala) – 44 cases

(N. Kohala) – 44 cases 96719 (N. Kohala) – 19 cases

(N. Kohala) – 19 cases 96727 (Hāmākua) – 47 cases

(Hāmākua) – 47 cases 96773* (N. Hilo) – 16 cases

(N. Hilo) – 16 cases 96749 (Puna) – 107 cases

(Puna) – 107 cases 96760 (Puna) – 18 cases

(Puna) – 18 cases 96771 (Puna mauka) – 45 cases

(Puna mauka) – 45 cases 96778 (Puna makai) – 59 cases

(Puna makai) – 59 cases 96725 (Kona) – 34 cases

(Kona) – 34 cases 96750 (Kona) – 36 cases

(Kona) – 36 cases 96704* (South Kona) – 33 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

“As you may be exposed to COVID when you leave your home, you should protect your friends and family by following the safe practices of wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and limiting gather sizes,” a Hawaiʻi County civil Defense message repeated on Tuesday. “You should also frequently wash your hands with soap and water.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,808,134 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 61.5% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 69.4% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 58% has completed vaccination.