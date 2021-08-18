(BIVN) – About 40 students and employees were vaccinated Tuesday at a free clinic held on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus.

A vaccination clinic is scheduled for students at UH Hilo on August 19. There will also be a clinic for students, employees and the general public on August 23 at UH West Oʻahu.

University officials say the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was provided at UH-Mānoa, and the second dose is scheduled for Tuesday, September 7 at the same location. The clinic was done in partnership with Kaiser Permanente.

The first day of classes for the fall 2021 semester is Monday, August 23.

“Students, faculty and staff who planned to be on a UH campus must either be fully vaccinated or submit a negative COVID-19 test result weekly, and be cleared to come to campus daily by the LumiSight UH health check app, which screens for COVID-19 symptoms and possible exposure,” a UH news release stated. “About 90% of UH students and employees are already fully vaccinated, according to two recent surveys,” which includes an August student survey and a June employee survey, UH says.