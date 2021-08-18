(BIVN) – There were 647 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, down from the 460 cases identified on Tuesday. There were two (2) new COVID-related deaths reported state-wide.

Today, there were eighty-seven (87) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, up slightly from the eighty-four (84) cases reported yesterday.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,462 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days is 7.3%, and there has been a 14-day average of one hundred twelve (112) new cases per day.

According to the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, there were thirty-eight (38) persons hospitalized today on the Big Island, a 18.8% increase in the number of hospitalizations compared to the previous report of thirty-two (32).

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are fifteen (15) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Six (6) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 379 cases

96740 (Kona) – 382 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 89 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 80 cases

96755 (N. Kohala) – 43 cases

96719 (N. Kohala) – 19 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 47 cases

96773* (N. Hilo) – 17 cases

96749 (Puna) – 111 cases

96760 (Puna) – 17 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 46 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 62 cases

96725 (Kona) – 36 cases

96750 (Kona) – 41 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 35 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

“As you may be exposed to COVID when you are out and about in our community, you should protect your friends and family by following the safe practices of wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, and limit gathering sizes,” a Hawaiʻi County civil Defense message stated on Wednesday. “You should also frequently wash your hands with soap and water.”

Hawaiʻi County officials say the next COVID testing event will be Thursday in Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium from 12 noon ‘til 4 p.m. Gates may close sooner, depending on the demand.

“Clinics and pharmacies continue to offer COVID tests and vaccination,” the civil defense message stated. “Please visit the Civil Defense website for a calendar and a comprehensive list of all clinics and all pharmacies providing testing and vaccination.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,810,177 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 61.5% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 69.5% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 58% has completed vaccination.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health: