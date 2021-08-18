(BIVN) – Hurricane Linda was 1,520 miles east of Hilo as of Wednesday morning, and has maintained its intensity as it heads west at 13 mph.

The latest National Hurricane Center forecast indicates that Linda will move into the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s area of responsibility as a weakening tropical storm or low-end category 1 hurricane as early as Thursday afternoon.

Forecasters say Linda is expected to pass to the north of the Hawaiian Islands as a post-tropical gale late Sunday into Monday.

This morning, maximum sustained winds were reported near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts, stronger than was measured the previous morning. Still, “a slow weakening trend is forecast to begin by tonight, followed by more steady weakening Thursday through Friday,” forecasters wrote.

Looking ahead for Hawaiʻi, the National Weather Service in Honolulu said on Wednesday morning that “the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Linda, will pass just north of the Hawaiian Islands shutting down the trade winds once again. Deeper tropical moisture will move up into the islands producing very humid conditions. In the absence of trade winds, local scale land and sea breezes will develop, and converging sea breeze winds will produce periods of showers over island interior sections. Some of these showers may become locally heavy at times.”

“Due to the uncertainties of this long range pattern it remains too early for island by island weather impacts,” the Honolulu-based forecasters said. “Stay tuned for more detailed information, as the time period grows shorter, and this extended range forecast evolves.”

From the NWS National Hurricane Center at 5 a.m. HST: