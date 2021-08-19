(BIVN) – There were 752 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 647 cases identified on Wednesday. There were four (4) new COVID-related deaths reported state-wide.

Today, there were one hundred sixty-three (163) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, up slightly from the eighty-seven (87) cases reported yesterday.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,501 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days is 7.5%, and there has been a 14-day average of one hundred eighteen (118) new cases per day.

According to the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, there were forty-three (43) persons hospitalized today on the Big Island, a 13.2% increase in the number of hospitalizations compared to the previous report of thirty-eight (38).

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are fifteen (15) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Six (6) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 407 cases

96740 (Kona) – 385 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 89 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 82 cases

96755 (N. Kohala) – 30 cases

96719 (N. Kohala) – 15 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 44 cases

96773* (N. Hilo) – 15 cases

96749 (Puna) – 119 cases

96760 (Puna) – 20 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 50 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 60 cases

96725 (Kona) – 41 cases

96750 (Kona) – 40 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 42 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

“As you may be exposed to COVID when you are out and about in our community, you should protect your friends and family by following the safe practices of wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, limiting gathering sizes, and staying home if you are sick,” a Hawaiʻi County civil Defense message repeated on Thursday. “You should also frequently wash your hands with soap and water.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,815,801 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 61.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 69.7% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 58% has completed vaccination.