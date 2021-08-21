(BIVN) – A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all Hawaian islands from Sunday morning through late Monday night, as the remnant low associated with former Hurricane Linda moves through the islands from east to west.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says heavy rain capable of producing flash flooding will develop over the area, first over Maui County and the Big Island on Sunday. The rain will then spread westward over the remainder of the area late Sunday night through Monday night.

“Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams,” forecasters advised. “Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.”

From the National Weather Service discussion posted on Saturday morning:

Satellite imagery showed the remnant low associated with former Hurricane Linda centered a few hundred miles east of Hilo this morning. An ASCAT pass overnight confirmed a large area of strong- to gale-force winds persisting to its north. The near-term guidance has initialized well and depicts a slow spin-down process with strong winds holding to its north as it approaches and moves through the islands late Sunday through Monday. Although the latest guidance remains tightly clustered showing the remnant low advancing through from east to west between the Big Island and Maui County late Sunday through Monday, this is quite a bit farther south than advertised 24-hrs ago. These changes from cycle-to-cycle lead to forecast uncertainty with regards to being able to pinpoint impacts across the state. If this forecast track verifies, a wind advisory may be required late Sunday through Monday for the smaller islands due to the aforementioned strong winds to its north. In addition to the potential for strong winds, a large area of enhanced moisture accompanying the low will support periods of heavy rainfall Sunday through Monday night.

On the water, forecasters say surf heights “may approach advisory levels for the eastern half of the island chain Saturday night into Sunday, before reaching the western half Sunday night into Monday. How large the waves become is highly dependent on the eventual track and strength of the low over the coming days.”