(BIVN) – There were 571 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, down from the 893 cases identified on Sunday. There were 107 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 158 reported the day before.

According to the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, there were sixty-four (64) persons hospitalized today on the Big Island, a 33.3% increase in the number of hospitalizations compared to the previous report of forty-eight (48).

The continued high level of infection across the State of Hawaiʻi prompted some new restrictions on Monday. Governor David Ige announced his administration is in support of a Honolulu County move to cancel all events with over 10 people gathered indoors and 25 people gathered outdoors.

“We are increasing our efforts to provide testing across the state,” Governor Ige said. “We do know these actions will take time to have an impact on the COVID cases we’re seeing.”

“I did ask everyone, residents and visitors alike, to reduce travel to Hawaiʻi to essential business activities only,” the Governor said. “It is not a good time to travel to the islands,” noting reduced capacity at restaurants and the limited access to rental cars.

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth was planning to make an announcement on Monday evening, as well. However, the press conference was cancelled. Governor Ige this afternoon indicated that Mayor Roth’s request to enact new restrictions on Hawaiʻi island has not yet been approved at the State level.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,649 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days crept up to 8.3%, and there has been a 14-day average of 125 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now sixteen (16) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Nine (9) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 400 new cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 461 cases

(Hilo) – 461 cases 96740 (Kona) – 402 cases

(Kona) – 402 cases 96743 (Kohala) – 100 cases

(Kohala) – 100 cases 96738 (S. Kohala) – 70 cases

(S. Kohala) – 70 cases 96755 (N. Kohala) – 27 cases

(N. Kohala) – 27 cases 96719 (N. Kohala) – 11 cases

(N. Kohala) – 11 cases 96727 (Hāmākua) – 40 cases

(Hāmākua) – 40 cases 96773* (N. Hilo) – 12 cases

(N. Hilo) – 12 cases 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 11 cases

(Pepeʻekeo) – 11 cases 96749 (Puna) – 147 cases

(Puna) – 147 cases 96760 (Puna) – 20 cases

(Puna) – 20 cases 96771 (Puna mauka) – 56 cases

(Puna mauka) – 56 cases 96778 (Puna makai) – 61 cases

(Puna makai) – 61 cases 96725 (Kona) – 45 cases

(Kona) – 45 cases 96750 (Kona) – 51 cases

(Kona) – 51 cases 96704* (South Kona) – 62 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

“The State and Island of Hawaii are experiencing wide-spread community-based transmission of the Coronavirus,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense repeated in a Monday radio message. “We should do our best to slow the spread by limiting our activity in public to only essential needs. Minimize your risk to potential exposure by wearing face coverings in public, maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing your hands with soap and water often, and reducing the size of or avoiding social gatherings. If you are sick, stay at home unless seeking healthcare.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,829,974 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 62.0% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 70.3% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 58% has completed vaccination.