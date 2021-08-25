(BIVN) – There were 625 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, up from the 565 cases identified on Tuesday. There were 100 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, the same number as was reported the day before.

UPDATE: Eight (8) deaths with COVID-19 were also reported statewide.

According to the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, there were sixty-seven (67) persons hospitalized today on the Big Island. Officials say this number is up 34% from the previous report of fifty (50).

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,698 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days increased to 8.4%, and there has been a 14-day average of 131 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Eight (8) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days.

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,838,603 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 62.3% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 70.6% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 59% has completed vaccination.

State Reports Employee Vaccinated Rates

