This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 100 New Cases On Big Island, Again
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - Officials say there were 67 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island today, part of the 421 hospitalized statewide.
(BIVN) – There were 625 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, up from the 565 cases identified on Tuesday. There were 100 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, the same number as was reported the day before.
UPDATE: Eight (8) deaths with COVID-19 were also reported statewide.
According to the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, there were sixty-seven (67) persons hospitalized today on the Big Island. Officials say this number is up 34% from the previous report of fifty (50).
Health officials are currently monitoring 1,698 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days increased to 8.4%, and there has been a 14-day average of 131 new cases per day.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Eight (8) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 300 new cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 489 cases
96740 (Kona) – 391 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 109 cases
96738 (S. Kohala) – 75 cases
96755 (N. Kohala) – 24 cases
96719 (N. Kohala) – 11 cases
96727 (Hāmākua) – 45 cases
96773* (N. Hilo) – 13 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 19 cases
96749 (Puna) – 148 cases
96760 (Puna) – 26 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 58 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 64 cases
96725 (Kona) – 45 cases
96750 (Kona) – 48 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 69 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,838,603 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 62.3% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 70.6% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 59% has completed vaccination.
State Reports Employee Vaccinated Rates
From the Office of Governor David Ige:
The Department of Human Resources Development (DHRD) has released state employee vaccination numbers and found that as of Aug. 16, 87.6% of the state’s approximately 14,000 employees are fully vaccinated. (Note: This does not include Department of Education and University of Hawaiʻi employees).
In addition, 4.8% of state employees are partially vaccinated and 7.6% are unvaccinated.
State employees are now required to provide their vaccination status to their department, office, or agency. Employees who choose not to be vaccinated are subject to regular COVID-19 testing.
DHRD found that as of Aug. 16, 98.6% of state employees are in compliance with the new mandate.
“I am pleased with the vaccination and compliance rates, and I continue to encourage state employees and eligible Hawaiʻi residents to get vaccinated to protect their families, communities and themselves,” said Gov. David Ige. “Let’s do our part to stop the surge and get our lives back.”
“Over 98% of the Executive Branch workforce has attested to their vaccination status, and our employees are leading by example, with more than 87% fully vaccinated and close to 5% partially vaccinated. Over 92% of State Executive Branch employees will be fully vaccinated within the next 4 weeks. I remain optimistic that an increasingly vaccinated workforce will continue to allow our community to move forward,” said Ryker Wada, DHRD director.
The highest fully vaccinated rates came from the Departments of Human Resources & Development (96.3%), Attorney General (94.3%) and Budget & Finance (91%). The lowest fully vaccinated rates came from the Departments of Public Safety (77.1%), Hawaiian Home Lands (80.3%) and Human Services (82.8%).
While all state employees have the option to vaccinate or undergo testing, the report also indicates that 87 people (.6%) have applied for an exemption from the vaccination or testing requirement and 11 (.08%) were placed on leave without pay because they did not return their attestation.
