This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 184 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI - Hawaiʻi island set a new record for total COVID-19 cases in one day with 184, part of the 1,035 new cases statewide.
(BIVN) – There were 1,035 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, up from the 831 cases identified on Thursday. There were 184 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, up from 176 cases reported the day before.
Nine (9) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide.
Health officials are currently monitoring 1,777 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days is 8.9%, and there has been a 14-day average of 134 new cases per day.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Nine (9) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 400 new cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 502 cases
96740 (Kona) – 425 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 100 cases
96738 (S. Kohala) – 76 cases
96755 (N. Kohala) – 28 cases
96727 (Hāmākua) – 48 cases
96773* (N. Hilo) – 15 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 24 cases
96749 (Puna) – 158 cases
96760 (Puna) – 28 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 52 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 73 cases
96725 (Kona) – 48 cases
96750 (Kona) – 53 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 73 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 12 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,848,431 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 62.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 70.9% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 59% has completed vaccination.
