$1.3 Million For Hawaiʻi Island Wastewater Treatment
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI - Eight new generators will be installed on the Big Island, according to U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, to help keep plants running during natural disasters.
(BIVN) – Eight new emergency power generators will be installed in Hawaiʻi island wastewater treatment plants and sewer pump stations, in order to help keep the facilities running during a natural disasters.
U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced on Friday that the County of Hawai‘i will receive $1,376,067 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the wastewater treatment plants.
The eight generators, four stationary and four trailer mounted, will be installed at:
Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant
Kolea Sewer Pump Station
Kulaimanu Wastewater Treatment Plant
Onekahakaha Sewer Pump Station
Papaikou Wastewater Treatment Plant
Paukaʻa Sewer Pump Station
Wailua Sewer Pump Station
Wailuku Sewer Pump Station
“The Big Island faces many unique environmental threats, and a failure to treat wastewater due to a power outage would be catastrophic,” said Senator Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This funding mitigates that risk by allowing for safe and effective treatment when power is lost, in turn keeping our streets accessible, our oceans and coasts clean, and our families healthy.”
