(BIVN) – Eight new emergency power generators will be installed in Hawaiʻi island wastewater treatment plants and sewer pump stations, in order to help keep the facilities running during a natural disasters.

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced on Friday that the County of Hawai‘i will receive $1,376,067 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the wastewater treatment plants.

The eight generators, four stationary and four trailer mounted, will be installed at:

Hilo Wastewater Treatment Plant

Kolea Sewer Pump Station

Kulaimanu Wastewater Treatment Plant

Onekahakaha Sewer Pump Station

Papaikou Wastewater Treatment Plant

Paukaʻa Sewer Pump Station

Wailua Sewer Pump Station

Wailuku Sewer Pump Station

“The Big Island faces many unique environmental threats, and a failure to treat wastewater due to a power outage would be catastrophic,” said Senator Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This funding mitigates that risk by allowing for safe and effective treatment when power is lost, in turn keeping our streets accessible, our oceans and coasts clean, and our families healthy.”