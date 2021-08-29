(BIVN) – There were 1,678 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, up from the 938 cases identified on Saturday. There were 214 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, a dramatic increase from the 116 cases reported the day before.

Two (2) deaths with COVID-19 were reported statewide.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health says that as of today, the state has surpassed 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 14-days. Today was a record high one-day case count. The 10,817 infections reported in the past 14 days are considered a proxy number for active cases, officials say.

“This tidal wave of cases is straining our ability to respond at all levels – our hospitals, our labs and even our morgues are nearing or at capacity,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP. “We have not yet reached the peak of this surge, and we will not until Hawaii residents take further steps to protect themselves and their families.”

The health department also reports one Hawaiʻi lab experienced system errors from August 15 through August 25. “Today’s case count includes this lab’s backlog of cases,” the DOH says. “The issue has been resolved and is indicative of the intense strain on the state’s health infrastructure.”

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,839 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is up to 9.2%, which is now the highest county rate in the state. There has been a 14-day average of 138 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Ten (10) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 400 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 521 cases

96740 (Kona) – 438 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 105 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 71 cases

96755 (N. Kohala) – 30 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 58 cases

96773* (N. Hilo) – 13 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 25 cases

96749 (Puna) – 151 cases

96760 (Puna) – 29 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 62 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 80 cases

96725 (Kona) – 45 cases

96750 (Kona) – 55 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 77 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 12 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

“As always, trends are more important than single day counts. Hawai’i continues to trend in the wrong direction,” the health department wrote in a message to media. “The upward trend will not slow until more of us take the necessary steps to protect ourselves and our community. It is imperative we wear masks, get vaccinated and distance ourselves from those not in our household, work or school bubbles.”

A community test is scheduled Monday in Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., officials say.