(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, however scientists are keeping an eye on the intrusive activity that began on August 23, which is continuing south of Kīlauea caldera.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory issued another update on Saturday, reporting that ground deformation in Kīlauea’s south summit region resumed starting on the evening of August 26, at the higher rates seen in the first intrusive pulse spanning August 23-25. “In contrast, current earthquake activity remains low compared to the earlier pulses of this intrusive activity,” the scientists wrote. “The East Rift Zone remains quiet.”

The first pulse of activity prompted the USGS to raise the Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level from ADVISORY / YELLOW to ORANGE / WATCH. The alert level returned to ADVISORY / YELLOW when the activity decreased.

From the USGS HVO on Saturday, August 28: