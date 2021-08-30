(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and on Monday scientists provided another update on the recent signs of increased activity in the summit area.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports the “intrusive activity that began on August 23 continues south of Kīlauea caldera. Ground deformation in Kīlauea’s south summit region continues, though at a lower rate than what has been seen in earlier intrusive pulses over the past week.”

The USGS says the current earthquake activity “remains low compared to the earlier pulses of this intrusive activity.” From today’s update:

Observations over the past 24 hours suggest that magma continues to be supplied to the ongoing intrusion beneath the area south of Kīlauea’s summit. However, the current rate of ground deformation in Kīlauea summit region, within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, is significantly lower than the rates seen in the first intrusive pulse spanning August 23-25 and the initial rates of the second intrusive pulse beginning on August 26. Over the past 24 hours, approximately 98 earthquakes were recorded at Kīlauea summit and south of Kīlauea caldera. Most of the earthquakes were less than magnitude 2 and occurred approximately 1-4 km (0.6-2.5 mi) below the surface. These small earthquakes have occurred at up to 8 detected earthquakes per hour. These earthquake rates are significantly lower than the rates observed during pulses in activity last week. At the time of this statement, activity continues but there is no indication of upward migration of earthquakes toward the surface or change in deformation that would indicate shallowing of the source intrusive activity. Accordingly, Kīlauea’s Volcano Alert Level and Aviation Color Code remain at ADVISORY/YELLOW. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) continues to closely monitor Kīlauea for changes in activity. Beginning tomorrow, HVO will return to issuing weekly Kīlauea updates every Tuesday. HVO will issue additional messages as necessary.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory added that the East Rift Zone remains quiet.