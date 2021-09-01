(BIVN) – There were 455 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, down from the 553 cases identified on Tuesday. There were 64 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, nearly the same number (65) reported the day before.

There were thirteen (13) deaths with COVID-19 reported statewide

According to the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, there were seventy-five (75) persons hospitalized today on the Big Island.

From a Kona Community Hospital update on Wednesday:

We continue to admit record numbers of COVID positive patients to KCH, including in the Intensive Care Unit and the hospital’s COVID unit. Both of our acute nursing units and the ICU are managing heavy caseloads due to the complexities of treating COVID-19. Managing the current surge of COVID inpatients requires daily assessment of availability in all clinical units, staffing and resources. Hawaii is experiencing a state-wide shortage of oxygen. The need for oxygen at KCH has increased sharply with the current surge of COVID patients. We have jumped from one oxygen delivery per month to four. Consequently, we have implemented a rigorous Oxygen Conservation Plan which monitors and guides oxygen use in every area of the hospital, including patient discharge planning. Effective yesterday, we have also cancelled all elective surgeries until further notice. Surgical Services will continue to perform urgent and emergent surgeries.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,859 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is up to 9.1%, the highest county rate in the entire state. There has been a 14-day average of 133 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Ten (10) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 400 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 513 cases

96740 (Kona) – 444 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 112 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 61 cases

96755 (N. Kohala) – 28 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 72 cases

96773* (N. Hilo) – 13 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 27 cases

96749 (Puna) – 156 cases

96760 (Puna) – 27 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 55 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 81 cases

96725 (Kona) – 43 cases

96750 (Kona) – 60 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 87 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 14 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

County officials say there will be two test and vaccination sites: One in North Kona at the Kona Aquatic Center, and one in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,869,996 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 63.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 71.6% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 60% has completed vaccination.