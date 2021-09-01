(BIVN) – It appears new magma supply to the intrusion below the surface south of Kīlauea’s summit caldera has slowed or stopped, scientists say.

Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and after a recent uptick in activity that prompted a raise in the Volcano Alert Level from ADVISORY to WATCH for a brief time, things have settled down.

“Earthquake rates beneath the southern part of Kīlauea’s summit caldera and extending to the southwest have decreased over the past 24 hours,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Tuesday. “Ground deformation in Kīlauea’s summit region associated with the intrusion has ceased since yesterday afternoon, August 30. Other monitoring data streams, including sulfur dioxide emission rates and webcam views, do not show changes.”

Currently, there is no indication of Halema‘uma‘u vent resuming eruption, the USGS says. There is also no unusual activity noted in the East Rift Zone.

From the USGS observations report: