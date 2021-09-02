(BIVN) – A rare Fire Weather Watch has been issued for leeward areas across the State of Hawaiʻi, and will be in effect from Friday morning through Friday afternoon.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended, officials say.

According to the National Weather Service:

Due to the lack of any significant rainfall through the summer months, fuels have become very dry across portions of the state. These dry conditions combined with breezy trade winds and relative humidities dipping below 45 percent will lead to critical fire conditions.

Trade winds of 20 to 25 mph, with higher gusts, are expected. Residents are encouraged to “listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings,” the National Weather Service said.