(BIVN) – There were 731 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Sunday, down from the 888 cases identified on Saturday. There were 100 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 128 cases reported the day before.

There were ten (10) deaths with COVID-19 reported statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,739 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days has dropped to 7.4%. There has been a 14-day average of 109 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are eighteen (18) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Ten (10) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 400 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 444 cases

96740 (Kona) – 432 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 108 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 52 cases

96755 (N. Kohala) – 15 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 73 cases

96773* (N. Hilo) – 16 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 29 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 11 cases

96749 (Puna) – 144 cases

96760 (Puna) – 29 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 52 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 81 cases

96725 (Kona) – 37 cases

96750 (Kona) – 69 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 69 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 15 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 11 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.