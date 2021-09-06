(BIVN) – There were 756 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Monday, up from the 731 cases identified on Sunday. There were 119 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 100 cases reported the day before.

There were two (2) deaths with COVID-19 reported statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,750 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days has dropped to 7.3%. There has been a 14-day average of 106 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are eighteen (18) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Nine (9) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 400 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 434 cases

96740 (Kona) – 448 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 111 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 54 cases

96755 (N. Kohala) – 12 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 71 cases

96773* (N. Hilo) – 16 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 30 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 11 cases

96749 (Puna) – 140 cases

96760 (Puna) – 26 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 47 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 87 cases

96725 (Kona) – 43 cases

96750 (Kona) – 72 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 70 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 14 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 11 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Monday announced that the following testing and vaccination events are being held today in North Hawaiʻi:

Testing will be conducted at Kamehameha Park in Kapaʻau from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Testing will be conducted in Waimea at Waimea District Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Testing and vaccination will be conducted at Waikoloa Village Skate Park in Waikoloa Village from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,898,536 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 64.3% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 72.6% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 61% has completed vaccination.